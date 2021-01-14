Lance Urban earned $78,443 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lance Urban held the position titled "Manager V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Urban earned $78,443 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Urban earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/6/2014.