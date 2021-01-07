Larry Strub earned $63,500 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Larry Strub held the position titled "Assistant Chief Reviewer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Strub earned $63,500 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Strub earned 25% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/13/1998.