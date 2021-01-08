Laura Dickerson earned $59,784 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Laura Dickerson held the position titled "Program Specialist V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Dickerson earned $59,784 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Dickerson earned 18% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/1/2010.