Lawrence Hosek earned $70,862 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lawrence Hosek held the position titled "Assistant Project Leader" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Hosek earned $70,862 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Hosek earned 40% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/1992.