Leonard Henry III earned $82,124 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Leonard Henry III held the position titled "Program An III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Henry III earned $82,124 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Henry III earned 62% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/18/1993.