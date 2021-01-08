Lequence Jones earned $44,976 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lequence Jones held the position titled "Child Support Officer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Jones earned $44,976 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Jones earned 11% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/17/2017.