Letisha Welch earned $64,607 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Letisha Welch held the position titled "Admin Assistant" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Welch earned $64,607 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Welch earned 27% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/19/1998.