Linda Stephens earned $42,534 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Linda Stephens held the position titled "Public Hlth & Prvnt Specialist III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Stephens earned $42,534 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Stephens earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/15/2006.