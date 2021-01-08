Lindsey Lacy earned $102,411 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lindsey Lacy held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Lacy earned $102,411 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Lacy earned 102% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/22/2013.