Lisa Steffek earned $74,464 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lisa Steffek held the position titled "Program Specialist VII" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Steffek earned $74,464 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Steffek earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2015.