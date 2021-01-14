Lisa Stewart earned $21,681 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lisa Stewart held the position titled "Barber/Cosmetologist" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Stewart earned $21,681 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Stewart earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2019.