Lisa Terbay earned $72,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lisa Terbay held the position titled "Accountant VI" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Terbay earned $72,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Terbay earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2008.