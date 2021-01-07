Logan Mingus earned $45,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Logan Mingus held the position titled "Infrastructure Specialist I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mingus earned $45,000 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mingus earned 11% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/9/2019.