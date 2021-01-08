Luis Laurel earned $86,495 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Luis Laurel held the position titled "Sergeant, Texas Ag'S Office" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Laurel earned $86,495 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Laurel earned 71% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/1996.