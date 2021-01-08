Lynette Karch-Schroder earned $43,050 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lynette Karch-Schroder held the position titled "Legal Secretary III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Karch-Schroder earned $43,050 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Karch-Schroder earned 15% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/17/2017.