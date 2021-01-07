Lynn Murphy earned $50,000 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lynn Murphy held the position titled "Res Specialist II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Murphy earned $50,000 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Murphy earned 1% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/2/2019.