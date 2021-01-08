Lynne Kurtz-Citrin earned $95,265 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Lynne Kurtz-Citrin held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kurtz-Citrin earned $95,265 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kurtz-Citrin earned 88% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2017.