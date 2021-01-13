Marcus Martin earned $20,346 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Marcus Martin held the position titled "Custodian I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Martin earned $20,346 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Martin earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 8/1/2019.