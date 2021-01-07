Margaret Vilim earned $73,102 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Margaret Vilim held the position titled "Senior Proofreader" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Vilim earned $73,102 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Vilim earned 44% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/1994.