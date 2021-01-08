Maria De La Garza earned $90,360 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Maria De La Garza held the position titled "Director II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Garza earned $90,360 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Garza earned 78% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2018.