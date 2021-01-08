Maria Deleon earned $70,064 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Maria Deleon held the position titled "Manager III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Deleon earned $70,064 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Deleon earned 38% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/1/2001.