Maria Deluna earned $52,344 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Maria Deluna held the position titled "Administrative Assistant V" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Deluna earned $52,344 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Deluna earned 3% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/17/1998.