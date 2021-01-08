Marie Juarez earned $45,540 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Marie Juarez held the position titled "Contract Specialist III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Juarez earned $45,540 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Juarez earned 10% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 3/26/2001.