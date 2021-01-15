Martin Acosta earned $51,499 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Martin Acosta held the position titled "Maintenance Supervisor IV" in the Texas Department Of Criminal Justice for the State of Texas. According to public records, Acosta earned $51,499 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Acosta earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 5/5/2005.