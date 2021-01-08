Mary Karotkin earned $54,470 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Mary Karotkin held the position titled "Reimbursement Officer IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Karotkin earned $54,470 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Karotkin earned 7% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/1987.