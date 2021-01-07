Mary Mickelson earned $46,877 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Mary Mickelson held the position titled "Writing Specialist III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mickelson earned $46,877 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mickelson earned 8% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/7/1998.