Mary Urrutia earned $40,800 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Mary Urrutia held the position titled "Contract Specialist I" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Urrutia earned $40,800 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Urrutia earned less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 7/11/2016.