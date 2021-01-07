Mathew Richardson earned $128,186 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Mathew Richardson held the position titled "Chief Financial Officer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Richardson earned $128,186 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Richardson earned 153% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/30/2007.