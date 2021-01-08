 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matthew De La Torre earned $43,537 working for the State of Texas in 2020
0 comments

Matthew De La Torre earned $43,537 working for the State of Texas in 2020

  • 0

In 2020, Matthew De La Torre held the position titled "Child Support Officer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Torre earned $43,537 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Torre earned 14% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/17/2012.

0 comments

Tags

Loading...

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert