Matthew De La Torre earned $43,537 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Matthew De La Torre held the position titled "Child Support Officer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Torre earned $43,537 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Torre earned 14% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/17/2012.