Matthew Kozielski earned $77,639 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Matthew Kozielski held the position titled "Sergeant, Texas Ag'S Office" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kozielski earned $77,639 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kozielski earned 53% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/16/2012.