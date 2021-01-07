Meaghan Walsh earned $86,013 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Meaghan Walsh held the position titled "Legislative Counsel III" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Walsh earned $86,013 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Walsh earned 70% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 12/10/2012.