Megan De La Rosa earned $47,838 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Megan De La Rosa held the position titled "Contract Specialist II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De La Rosa earned $47,838 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De La Rosa earned 6% less that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 6/17/2019.

