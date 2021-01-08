Melissa De Pau earned $70,095 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Melissa De Pau held the position titled "Programmer III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, De Pau earned $70,095 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, De Pau earned 38% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/2016.