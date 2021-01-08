Melissa Esparza earned $52,336 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Melissa Esparza held the position titled "Legal Secretary IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Esparza earned $52,336 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Esparza earned 3% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 11/9/2009.