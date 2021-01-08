Melissa Landin earned $76,764 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Melissa Landin held the position titled "Manager III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Landin earned $76,764 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Landin earned 51% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 4/21/2006.