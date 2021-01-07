Melissa Macneil earned $71,259 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Melissa Macneil held the position titled "Legislative Counsel I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Macneil earned $71,259 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Macneil earned 41% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2016.