Melissa Short earned $51,360 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Melissa Short held the position titled "Quality Assurance Specialist III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Short earned $51,360 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Short earned more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 2/21/2018.