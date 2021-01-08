Michael Laughery earned $52,044 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michael Laughery held the position titled "Network Specialist II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Laughery earned $52,044 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Laughery earned 3% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/1998.