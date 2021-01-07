Michael Mayfield earned $40,730 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michael Mayfield held the position titled "Reviewer I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Mayfield earned $40,730 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Mayfield earned 20% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 11/1/2016.