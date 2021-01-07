Michael Polich earned $65,659 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michael Polich held the position titled "Legislative Counsel I" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Polich earned $65,659 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Polich earned 29% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 6/11/2018.