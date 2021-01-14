Michael Shields earned $40,216 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michael Shields held the position titled "Licensed Vocational Nurse II" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Shields earned $40,216 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Shields earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/16/2020.