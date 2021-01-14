Michael Stemm earned $27,840 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michael Stemm held the position titled "Maintenance Specialist III" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Stemm earned $27,840 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Stemm earned less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 9/1/2017.
