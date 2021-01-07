Michael Talajkowski earned $94,795 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michael Talajkowski held the position titled "Quality Assurance Analyst II" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Talajkowski earned $94,795 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Talajkowski earned 87% more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 10/1/2002.