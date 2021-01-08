Michele Jura earned $86,324 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michele Jura held the position titled "Assistant Attorney General IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Jura earned $86,324 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Jura earned 70% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 9/10/2012.