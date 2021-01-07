Michele Trepagnier earned $103,319 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Michele Trepagnier held the position titled "Chief Legal Editor" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Trepagnier earned $103,319 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Trepagnier earned 104% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 10/14/1996.