Miguel Delgado earned $37,932 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Miguel Delgado held the position titled "Child Support Techn III" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Delgado earned $37,932 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Delgado earned 25% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 4/1/2013.