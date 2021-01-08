Moises Estrada Jr earned $39,288 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Moises Estrada Jr held the position titled "Child Support Techn II" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Estrada Jr earned $39,288 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Estrada Jr earned 23% less that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 12/1/2012.