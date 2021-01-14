Nageswara Uppuluri earned $91,200 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Nageswara Uppuluri held the position titled "Systems Analyst V" in the Health And Human Services Commission for the State of Texas. According to public records, Uppuluri earned $91,200 that year. He was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Uppuluri earned more that year. Employment records show he has been a State of Texas employee since 1/27/2020.