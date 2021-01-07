Nancy Watkins earned $54,734 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Nancy Watkins held the position titled "Technical Writer" in the Texas Legislative Council for the State of Texas. According to public records, Watkins earned $54,734 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Watkins earned 8% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 5/19/2003.