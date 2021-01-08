Natalie Kappes earned $58,731 working for the State of Texas in 2020

In 2020, Natalie Kappes held the position titled "Investigator IV" in the Office Of The Attorney General for the State of Texas. According to public records, Kappes earned $58,731 that year. She was employed full-time, working 40 per week. The average annual salary of a State of Texas employee in 2020 was $50,714. Comparatively, Kappes earned 16% more that year. Employment records show she has been a State of Texas employee since 1/1/1993.